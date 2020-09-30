WWE Hall of Famer Batista took to Twitter today and revealed details on how WWE turned down a new theme song that featured lyrics from RZA of the Wu Tang Clan.

Batista responded to a fan who said his “Animal” theme song was the best theme from his WWE career. He noted that when he returned to WWE in 2014, RZA was going to add some lyrics to his theme to give it an updated feel. WWE said no. The Animal noted that this was just another frustration he had with his 2014 run.

“Here’s some cool background shit for ya! My homie @rza from @WuTangClan was going to add some lyrics to my music to give it an updated feel when I went back in 2014… FOR FREE!!!! And the @WWE said NO. [face screaming in fear emoji] Just another one of my frustrations of the 2014 shit show if a return. [facepalm emoji],” Batista wrote.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk, who has his own gripes with the way WWE does business and treats their talents, responded to the tweet.

“Lol. Sounds about right,” Punk wrote.

Batista is set to be officially inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame whenever the company re-scheduled the 2020 induction ceremony. It was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 36 Weekend earlier this year but the COVID-19 pandemic forced schedule changes. There have been rumors of the 2020 class being inducted in 2021 during WrestleMania 37 Weekend, but that has not been confirmed.

You can see the full tweets from Punk and Batista below:

