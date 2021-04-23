Former WWE Champion Batista says he will never go back to WWE.

The Animal recently appeared at Zack Snyder’s “Justice Con” and talked retirement.

“It’s hard to convince people that I’m actually retired,” he said. “You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When professional wrestlers retire, they don’t really retire. They kind of retire. But, you know, when the pay check’s big enough or the event’s big enough, they come out of retirement.

“It’s just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I’d never go back. I would never take away from that. I am just done, man. I really got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to take away from that.”

Batista, who retired in 2019 following his WrestleMania 35 No Holds Barred match loss to Triple H, was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic nixed that. He was then to be inducted this year when the 2020 and 2021 classes were inducted, but it was announced that he will be inducted at a later date when fans are able to attend and share the moment with him.

(H/T to Shelbyville News)

