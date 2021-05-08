During a recent interview with IGN former WWE superstar turned A-list actor Batista said he believes that his upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 film for the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be the last time he is seen as the beloved Drax the Destroyer.

The Animal later added the following tweet saying that there’s a chance the role gets recast, but at his age he doesn’t believe he is right for the part anymore. He writes, “Drax isn’t going anywhere. He just won’t be played by this dude! Man gby the time G3 comes out I’ll be 54 yrs old for gods sake! I’m expecting everything to start sagging any second now.”

The Director of the film, James Gunn, responded with, “There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the MCU’s Drax the Destroyer and, as far as I’m concerned, could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices!”

Batista answers, “And there’s no Drax for me without you brother! #EndOfAJourney.I love you dude!”

The first Guardians of the Galaxy was released in 2014, followed by Volume 2 in 2017. Batista also appeared as Drax in the box office smashes of Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, which brought a fitting end to the early MCU chapter that began in the 2008 film Iron Man. The former world champion has another film, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, releasing later this month in Netflix.

