Batista is a proud supporter of the LGBTQ community.

The Animal recently spoke with GQ about his hit Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Murder Mystery, which also saw the former WWE world champion explain why he had a tattoo inspired by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao covered up. Batista says that Pacquiao’s controversial 2016 comments about gay marriage struck a nerve with him since his mom is gay.

It used to be a team logo. I was part of a team of a person I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to. And then, he later came out publicly with some anti-gay statements and turned out to be an extreme homophobe. And so, I had a huge issue with it. It’s a personal issue with me, my mom’s a lesbian. And I just could no longer call him a friend. So, I had it covered up with this.

In case you didn’t know…Pacquiao said that marriage between two people of the same gender are “worse than animals,” a comment that lost him a ton of endorsement deals at the time. He would later apologize about the “animals” verbiage, but remains strong on his anti-gay marriage stance.

Batista’s now has a tattoo of a woman with a skull face in that spot.

