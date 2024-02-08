Batista has emerged as one of the biggest acting stars in Hollywood, and now he wants to move to a role behind the camera.

The Animal spoke on this topic during an interview with Screen Rant, where he was promoting his latest project, Dune 2. Batista tells the interviewer that he’s wanted to try directing out for years, and is aiming to direct his first film in 2025.

I’ve wanted to direct for years. For a while, I was looking for a project that I could direct because it’s got to be very contained. I’m not looking to be a blockbuster director. I want to direct what I like. As a fan, I really am drawn to indie dramas. I like inspiring stories. I like deep emotional stories. For years I looked for a script, the right one for me, and I finally just came up with my own idea. So now I’m searching for writers but I will. My plan is to sometime in 2025 direct my first film.

Batista has been involved with a number of critically acclaimed films including the Guardians of the Galaxy series and multiple MCU blockbusters, Army of the Dead, Knives Out: Glass Onion, Blade Runner 2049, Dune, and much more. Check out his full interview below.

