What would Dave Bautista be doing if he wasn’t focused on acting right now?

WWE.

“The Animal” spoke with BuzzFeed Celeb to promote his new film “Killer’s Game,” which also features fellow WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, and during the interview, was asked the above question.

“I would still be involved with WWE, I hope,” he replied. “Because I really loved it.”

He continued, “It wasn’t that I ever wanted to not be a part of that universe because I love the WWE Universe. It was just that I became so passionate about acting, and I’m still pursuing it with everything I have, but I still love that world. I have a good relationship with the company. I hope that they would always leave the door open for me because I just love professional wrestling.”

