Former WWE champion Dave Bautista issued a series of tweets yesterday on Twitter in response to a fan who wondered if the Animal would be interested in starring in a film with fellow wrestlers turned movie-stars John Cena and Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Bautista says that he was not really interested in being lumped into the same category as the Rock and Cena, a fitting answer as he has said in the past that he’s wanted to take roles that were a different mold than the path those two have taken. See his tweets below.

Nah I’m good!! https://t.co/A2lpdnkusq — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2021

You and you both! 😂 https://t.co/Sz0YDbrNPi — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2021