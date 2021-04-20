Former WWE superstar turned A-list actor Batista recently spoke with Justice Con about a number of different topics, including what The Animal thinks of the WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Read below as Batista explains the pressure of performing at the Showcase of the Immortals, as well as reflecting on the spectacle of event, which he says is unmatched by any other sporting event in the world.

Nothing is like the pressure of WrestleMania. I’ve never experienced anything like it, but I’ve also never experienced anything like the adrenaline rush of WrestleMania. The pressure is tremendous, but the reward is tremendous. There’s nothing like it. You can understand why it’s such a hard thing to step away from. It’s addictive. I can’t imagine ever getting that feeling from anything else other than that live performance in front of that many people. I’ve been to a lot of sporting events, I’ve never experienced anything like WrestleMania.

The former multi-time world champion’s last in-ring bout was against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, but WWE decided to wait for fans to return for his official ceremony.

