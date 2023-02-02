Batista may not be with WWE anymore, but that doesn’t mean he forgets his wrestling roots.

The Animal recently spoke with Comicbook.com about the new direction of WWE under Triple H, and how happy that makes him due to his long relationship with The Game. Batista adds that no one loves the wrestling business more than Triple H does. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks Triple H being in charge is what is best for the company:

I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is. It’s a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he’s the smartest guy I’ve ever met in my life.

Says Triple H made his career in WWE: