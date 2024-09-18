WWE and Paul “Triple H” Levesque have changed a lot.

Dave Bautista has seen the changes first-hand.

During an appearance on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet,” the former WWE Superstar known as “The Animal” Batista spoke about how the WWE Chief Content Officer has “changed the company in a lot of great ways.”

“Things have changed a lot,” he said. “I think Hunter has changed the company in a lot of great ways, but he’s very open-minded to letting people do stuff outside of the company because he really understands that the bigger star they become, the more attention it’ll bring back to WWE, which is a great thing.”

He continued, “[Whereas] I think in the past, it was just kind of the opposite. Wanted to keep everything contained, everything in-house, which is why I ended up leaving the company because I wasn’t afforded the opportunity to do stuff outside of the company. But now the way things are now and their structures, Hunter was like, ‘Yes, we want you to do this, it brings more eyes onto the WWE.’”

