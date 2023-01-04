Batista felt like he wasn’t receiving the same outside opportunities as John Cena during his run in WWE.

The Animal discussed this and many other topics during his recent interview with GQ, where he recalled headlining shows for the Raw and SmackDown brand at the heigh of his wrestling popularity, but still wasn’t getting the same outside offers that Cena was getting. Check out his full thoughts on the subject, as well as some advice that Stone Cold Steve Austin shared with him about entering Hollywood, in the highlights below.

Recalls when he and Cena were both on top in WWE, but he wasn’t getting the same opportunities Cena was getting:

John Cena and I were both headlining shows. “I was [the face of] SmackDown. He was Raw. But he was being used in [WWE-produced] films and television commercials and magazines, and I was just headlining shows. In fact, there was one point where he was off making a film and I was headlining both sets of shows and the pay-per-views. It was just a feeling of, ‘We’re not getting equal opportunities.

Shares advice Steve Austin gave him about working in movies: