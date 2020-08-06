Batista Talks His Drawing Power In Wrestling, How It Gave Him Stroke Backstage and more

Former WWE superstar Batista spoke with Uproxx to promote his appearance on HBO’s Room 104 and discusses his drawing ability in wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he had more pull in wrestling after he established himself as a top draw:

It was kind of a learning process for me. I didn’t know how much value I had. I didn’t know how much stroke I had until I started drawing money. Because to me, when it comes to professional wrestling, it was the same. I didn’t understand storylines, I didn’t understand programs. I didn’t understand all those things. But I learned along the way. And as I learned along the way, I also learned how much influence I had on my storylines or how much people were willing to listen, because sometimes they’re not, sometimes they’re not willing to listen, but they are more likely to listen when you’re making millions of dollars for a company.

On getting his role in HBO’s Room 104:

When it was first brought to my attention, they did tell me about the nature of the professional wrestling aspect of it and I immediately shot it down. I was really not interested. I’ve really worked hard to remove myself from that and people seeing me as a professional wrestler. And one of my agents said, “You just got to read this, man, please read this. It’s exactly what you’ve been looking for.” And so I did, I read it and I said, “Wow.” I was kind of blown away. It’s just so deep and then I knew it would be a real stretch for me as a performer and also allow people to see me in a different light.

How he uses his physicality as a wrestler to help him get roles: