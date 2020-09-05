WWE Hall of Famer Batista retweeted former Democratic Presidential nominee Andrew Yang, who called out chairman Vince McMahon for telling talent that they are no longer allowed to use third party apps like TikTok, Twitch, or Cameo to earn money on the side. The Animal adds, “No Comment but I am retweeting.”

WWE has also added indie shows ICW Fear and Loathing XI, WXW We Love Wrestling Kutenholz, EVOLVE 124, and PROGRESS: Chapter 83 to the Network along with previous shows for ICW, EVOLVE, and PROGRESS. The shows feature a number of WWE and NXT talents, as well as current AEW star Darby Allin.