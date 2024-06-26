Two new matches have been announced for this week’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time program, Tony Khan has announced a new men’s and women’s singles bout for the show.

In what is being billed as the Battle Of Buffalo, Daniel Garcia will go one-on-one against The Butcher on the June 29 episode of AEW Collision in Buffalo, New York.

“2 of Buffalo’s finest pro wrestlers go 1-on-1 on TNT when Daniel Garcia collides vs The Butcher this Saturday,” Khan wrote via X.

Additionally, the AEW President confirmed NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer will go one-on-one against Lady Frost ahead of her champion versus champion showdown against Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door 2024.

Khan wrote, “Before her Title-for-Title Fight vs TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Stephanie Vaquer collides vs Lady Frost Saturday!”

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 6/29 episode of AEW Collision on TNT from Buffalo, N.Y.

* Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost

* Serena Deeb has issued a challenge

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida (Owen Hart Cup)

