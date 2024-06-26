Two new matches have been announced for this week’s AEW Collision.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time program, Tony Khan has announced a new men’s and women’s singles bout for the show.
In what is being billed as the Battle Of Buffalo, Daniel Garcia will go one-on-one against The Butcher on the June 29 episode of AEW Collision in Buffalo, New York.
“2 of Buffalo’s finest pro wrestlers go 1-on-1 on TNT when Daniel Garcia collides vs The Butcher this Saturday,” Khan wrote via X.
Additionally, the AEW President confirmed NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer will go one-on-one against Lady Frost ahead of her champion versus champion showdown against Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door 2024.
Khan wrote, “Before her Title-for-Title Fight vs TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, Stephanie Vaquer collides vs Lady Frost Saturday!”
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 6/29 episode of AEW Collision on TNT from Buffalo, N.Y.
* Daniel Garcia vs. The Butcher
* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lady Frost
* Serena Deeb has issued a challenge
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida (Owen Hart Cup)
Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.
This Saturday, 6/29 on TNT
LIVE tomorrow in Buffalo
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm on @tntdrama this Sat
Battle of Buffalo@GarciaWrestling vs @andycomplains
2 of Buffalo's finest pro wrestlers go
1-on-1 on TNT when
Daniel Garcia collides vs The Butcher this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/TXdpILDSkw
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 26, 2024
This Sat, 6/29 on TNT
LIVE tomorrow in Buffalo
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm on @tntdrama@RealLadyFrost vs
NJPW Strong Women's Champion@Steph_Vaquer
Before her Title-for-Title Fight vs
TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado,
Stephanie Vaquer collides vs Lady Frost Saturday! pic.twitter.com/iPkRp7CWje
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 26, 2024