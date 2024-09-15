Major League Wrestling is returning with another special event later this month.

At the MLW FIGHTLAND 2024 show in Atlanta, GA. on September 14, the company’s next show, MLW Pit Fighters, was announced.

MLW Pit Fighters 2024 will take place on September 26 and will air on beIN Sports and the MLW YouTube channel with a battle between former UFC fighters Matt Riddle and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor scheduled to headline.

Featured below is the announcement.

When MLW comes to Atlanta prepare to journey back to the brutal origins of Mixed Martial Arts with a no-holds-barred Vale Tudo match between Matt Riddle and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, managed by Saint Laurent. This clash between two former UFC fighters will be filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS and air at a later date. Before MMA was an organized sport, pit fighters would battle in the underground fight world of Brazil in no-rules, no-holds-barred martial arts street fights. They called it Vale Tudo Rules! A dangerous, controversial, and arguably barbaric form of combat sports, Vale Tudo tests the limits of human endurance, skill, and sheer will to survive. Now MLW brings Vale Tudo to Center Stage in Atlanta, where two of the sport’s most dangerous competitors will collide in a match that harkens back to the true, gritty roots of MMA. Matt Riddle and Tom Lawlor will throw down in a clash that promises to be one of the most unpredictable encounters in MLW history. Riddle and Lawlor have a storied history in MLW, with their wars dating back to 2018. Since returning to MLW in January, Riddle has been unstoppable, remaining undefeated and racking up big wins over top contenders. His victory in the Battle RIOT this June secured him a guaranteed title shot anytime, anywhere against current MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima. Meanwhile, Tom Lawlor has been in the mix as a top contender for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship all year. With Saint Laurent in his corner, Lawlor is more dangerous than ever. Reports are circulating that Saint Laurent is betting a large sum of money on his client to win this fight. The question remains: who is the “ultimate ultimate” in MLW? In a match with no rules, no restrictions, and no mercy, both fighters will leave it all in the ring to prove their dominance. Will Riddle continue his undefeated streak, or will Lawlor cement his status as the most feared (and filthy) competitor in the league? One thing is certain: this Vale Tudo match will be one for the ages.

