The New Day’s Xavier Woods wasn’t the only one who had a close bond with former NXT tag champion Tyler Breeze.

Former multi-time WWE women’s champion Bayley and Amanda Huber (wife of the late Brodie Lee) have also taken to social media today to wish Breeze well after he was cut from WWE yesterday, along with a number of other names like Fandango, Killain Dain, a large portion of the 205 Live roster.

Bayley writes on Twitter, “Breeze spent so much time teaching me things in the ring, watching my matches, little details, character work, (and later teaching me in LIFE) that I would literally write WHAT WOULD BREEZE DO on my wrist for my matches.”

Huber would reveal on Instagram that Breeze was one of the few who knew about her husband’s illness, thanking him for making sure she wasn’t alone on the toughest day of her life.

@mmmgorgeous appreciation post. One of my favorite people aka my “oldest son” You won’t ever find a harder working or more optimistic person. Over the course of our friendship I don’t think I’ve ever watched someone grow so much. We’ve managed to help talk each other thru the worst of our lives. Him, @theshawnspears & @cassielee were some of the only people who knew from the start when Jon got sick. They listened to me cry so many nights. One the morning Jon passed away, I let him know that it was going to happen. His reply was “I’m getting in the car now” along with Spears & Cassie. They didn’t even give me a chance to argue. They showed up and stayed with Jon while I spoke to Brodie. They made sure Jon was never alone that day. That I was never alone in going thru everything. I’m forever grateful for them. Friends who are by your side thru thick and thin. Friends who remind you that you’re never alone. I can’t wait to see the amazing things you do Breezy. And if you’re not already doing so, follow @flatbackstraining where you can learn from some of the best wrestlers (and best human beings) I’ve ever met.

