Bayley thinks the future of WWE is looking bright.

The former Grand Slam Champion was the latest guest on Dr. Beau Hightower’s Youtube channel, where she named NXT talents like Carmelo Hayes, Pretty Deadly, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Zoey Stark as people that have the biggest potential to be breakout stars for WWE in the near future. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On Carmelo Hayes:

There’s a lot here actually (NXT talents that have a bright future)… I think they (the fans) already, you know, they could see it already but Carmelo Hayes is one of the guys I would definitely say you could bet money on that he’s gonna be a big star and be on WrestleMania and SummerSlam and all the big shows and be a champion for years to come because I’m pretty sure he’s still very young.

Other talents she has her eyes on:

I love Pretty Deadly, I think they’re a super entertaining tag team, really good. They’re from the U.K. so they bring such a different style and perspective on what we do and their matches and then for the girls, I’m just like a huge momma. I just love of all them — well not all of them (she laughed). Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Zoey Stark is super talented. Yeah, there’s a few.

Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL will be taking on Trish Stratus, Becky Lynch, and Lita at WrestleMania 39. Check out her full appearance on Hightower’s channel below.

