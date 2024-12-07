Where was Bayley on the December 6 episode of WWE SmackDown?

Allow the former WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion to explain.

Following the post-Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown on 12/6, the women’s wrestling star spoke to Byron Saxton on SmackDown Lowdown about having the night off.

“I don’t think anyone’s 100% coming out of WarGames,” Bayley told Byron Saxton after the 12/6 episode of SmackDown. “That match is so brutal. We all know the stakes we take, all the risks we take just by joining the teams and being a part of it.”

Bayley continued, “I was in there from the very beginning, starting with Nia Jax. So it took a toll. But let’s just say I’m happy that I got this week off to rest, okay? I get to rest. I get to study. I get to watch some Chelsea Green matches.”

https://twitter.com/TedBayRose3/status/1865395952502059206