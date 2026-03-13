Bayley is excited to share the ring with a fellow women’s wrestling legend.

The WWE Superstar spoke with FOX News Digital for an interview this week, during which she spoke about the upcoming WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship showdown she has against reigning title-holder AJ Lee.

“Man, it’s so weird,” Bayley stated. “So weird to think, it’s just like the universe works in mysterious ways. I remember 13 years ago, getting that text that I would be wrestling AJ Lee for the Divas Title and I had just started my character stuff on NXT. I remember that seeming like, ‘What do you mean? What am I? Why? What? This can’t be possible,’ and that’s sort of what I feel like now, just because nobody thought that AJ was going to come back, let alone there be an Intercontinental Women’s Championship, let alone she’d be the champion or ever.”

Bayley continued, “It just seems like one of those things where she would just come back as a one-time, dream match type thing, and even when she did come back, and I’ve told this to her, I was just happy to have her around. We’ve kept in touch these last 10 years and been actual friends outside of the business and just to think that now I get to be in the ring with her, I wasn’t like, ‘I need to have a match with you,’ because I got my match. I just wanted to have my friend around and the fact that we got to do this now, it just seems right. Now, I’m like, ‘Of course we’re supposed to have this match together.’ I would love, love, love to win this championship because I have to finish my grand slam role. I gotta get this one. I gotta get to the United States one, and I gotta get to WrestleMania. So, I have a lot of feelings going into this, and I kinda have to put aside the nostalgia feeling of it.”

Bayley vs. AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship is scheduled for the ‘3:16 Day’ episode of WWE Raw in Texas, along with the returns of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

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