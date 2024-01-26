Bayley looks back on one of her biggest crowning achievements in WWE.

The former Grand Slam Champion spoke about her classic NXT women’s championship matchup against Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Moné) at Takeover Brooklyn in 2015, a match that many called the best of the year and what of the best American women’s matches of all time. This was the topic during Bayley’s latest interview with Under The Ring, where she said the following about the special night:

It still gets me choked up to this day, I’ll still have people come up to me and Mercedes the same thing, at an autograph signing, like 50% of the people bring it up. They say the same thing whether it got them back into wrestling or because of that match, my girlfriend/wife watches wrestling with me now. I think that is so cool. I just remember the end of the match when I pinned her and the bell rang and I just mouthed, finally. The stress and all of the build to it and the moment of becoming a champion is finally there. It’s hard to put into words whether it was the match or the moment with the four horsewomen afterwards that really filled up that arena with magic. It’s hard to pinpoint where it was, but I’ll never forget that, I’m so grateful for that moment and night.

