Bayley says the uncertainty surrounding her place at WrestleMania 42 has left her feeling frustrated as the biggest event of the year approaches.

The former champion has spent months teaming with Lyra Valkyria on WWE television, repeatedly pushing for a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, neither star qualified for the Elimination Chamber match this year, which has left their WrestleMania direction unclear.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio on March 4, Bayley admitted that the situation has been weighing on her more than she expected.

“I don’t know if it’s nervous or more anxious and a little furious,” Bayley said. “With Lyra not qualifying for the Chamber and myself not qualifying for the Chamber, I feel like there’s still hope and something we can do as a team.”

The tag team story carries added emotional weight for Bayley because a similar opportunity was taken away from them last year. In the build to WrestleMania 41, Bayley was removed from a planned tag match with Valkyria before the event took place.

Because of that history, Bayley believes a WrestleMania tag match this year would feel like the perfect resolution to their storyline.

“If it came down to that and we had a chance as a tag team, I think it would be a nice full-circle moment,” she explained.

Despite her frustrations, Bayley emphasized that she has learned to handle setbacks throughout her career.

“I’ve taken a few losses in my day, so I just move on,” she said. “You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. It all depends on how you react to things.”

When asked whether WrestleMania season becomes difficult when her role on the show isn’t guaranteed, Bayley acknowledged that it can be frustrating, particularly because she constantly wants to grow and contribute more.

“I love to constantly evolve,” Bayley said. “If I’m in a spot where I feel like I could be doing better or doing more, I just try to figure out what I can do with what’s in front of me.”

For now, she believes that opportunity lies in continuing to build momentum as a tag team alongside Valkyria.

With WrestleMania 42 drawing closer, Bayley made it clear she is still hoping WWE finds a meaningful spot for the duo — ideally one that finally gives them the tag team opportunity they have been chasing since last year.