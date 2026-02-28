Lodestone II has arrived.

On Saturday morning, women’s wrestling legend and WWE Superstar Bayley surfaced via social media to announce the second-ever Lodestone training camp.

The second Lodestone training camp for women’s wrestling is scheduled for WrestleMania 42 Week on Thursday, April 16, live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lodestone II will include a training session, a workout, a question-and-answer session, matches and more.

“Lodestone Women 2026 is finally here,” an excited Bayley wrote as the caption to the video making the announcement via X (see post below). “Free of charge. Coffee sesh, group workout, all things wrestling.”

The first-ever Lodestone women’s training camp put on by Bayley, which featured an appearance by John Cena, as well as other WWE Superstars such as Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Lyra Valkyria, took place in late-2025.