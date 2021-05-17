WWE superstar Bayley recently spoke with the New York Post about all things pro-wrestling, including the former longest reigning SmackDown women’s champion’s heel turn back in 2019, and how she’s finally at peace with not having a match at last month’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view. Highlights from the interview are below.

Discusses how her heel turn was successful:

“It feels really rewarding, you know, it’s kind of like I love rubbing it in everyone’s face that I was able to pull this off. But I have to thank WWE and Vince [McMahon] really for giving me the go-ahead and his blessing to do this. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for years and, no, I didn’t think it was going to work out this way. I had a totally different vision, but with the pandemic and us being in front of no fans and just an empty arena different things just kind of flooded into my idea brain and different feelings came in and out and it was just was a really good combination of like, OK this is a totally different part of my character that I can put into this character that I’ve been thinking about for years. I like to think for me it all worked out for a reason and it’s just been really fun to be something different. I want to be able to be someone who did everything in the WWE and didn’t just kind of have a straight-through story.”

On not wrestling at Wrestlemania:

“Well, it sucked because that’s everyone’s favorite time of the year. But, I’m gonna say this is the last interview I’m going to talk about WrestleMania because I have finally put it to peace. I could only be upset about it for so long, but I was able to show up Hulk Hogan, show up Titus O’Neil. I got embarrassed by the Bella Twins, whatever. I got to be on both shows of WrestleMania and I got to sit back and take in the fans a little more instead of just being stressed out.”

Alexa Bliss and her new character:

“It’s cool. I just wouldn’t want to replicate any Bray Wyatt stories, so if I were to be in a story with her or go into something with her I would stress myself out trying to make it different in some way. It’s cool to see her do something like that because I remember when she first came to NXT, when she first got signed to FCW and I’m like, oh this little girl’s pretty athletic and she’s like I did this, this and this. She wore sparkles and spit out pixy dust. She’s a complete 180 on what he is now.”