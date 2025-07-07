In the week of July 4th, devastating floods swept through central Texas, claiming the lives of at least 80 people and leaving more than 40 individuals missing. One of the hardest-hit areas was Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls, where tragedy struck as five young campers, aged 8 to 9, lost their lives. The camp’s director and co-owner, Dick Eastland, tragically passed away while attempting to save the campers.

In response to the heartbreaking incident, WWE Superstar Bayley took to social media to announce a charitable initiative. She revealed that she would be auctioning off her ring gear worn during her match with Becky Lynch, with all proceeds going to support the families affected by the Camp Mystic tragedy. Bayley’s gesture highlights the wrestling community’s solidarity and compassion in the face of such a devastating event.