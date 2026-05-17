Bayley may have her sights set on yet another stop outside the WWE main roster scene.

After recently teasing the idea of eventually appearing in TNA Wrestling, the former WWE Women’s Champion doubled down on the possibility following a response from Brian Myers on social media.

As noted, Bayley competed at an NXT live event in Buffalo, New York over the weekend, teaming with Kendal Grey and Tatum Paxley in a six-woman tag team match against Kelani Jordan, Nikkita Lyons and Zaria. Following the event, Bayley commented online that she hopes to “dip her toes” into TNA at some point in the future.

That caught the attention of Myers, who responded with a challenge of his own.

“I dare you,” Myers wrote.

Bayley didn’t hesitate to fire back with a response teasing that a TNA appearance may not be out of the question.

“I showed up to Create-A-Pro,” she wrote. “You think I won’t come to TNA?!?!!!”

In additional social media back-and-forths, Bayley also hyped a potential showdown against Indi Hartwell.

“Should have done them when I was doing them,” Hartwell wrote to Bayley. “I mean….we do have TNA,” Bayley wrote back. Hartwell then responded, “You free June 28?”

TNA Slammiversary 2026 takes place on June 28 in Boston, MA.

I SHOWED UP TO CREATE A PRO, YOU THINK I WON’T COME TO @ThisIsTNA ?!?!!! https://t.co/eEjtLevNBv — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 17, 2026