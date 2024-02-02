Bayley opens up about her Royal Rumble victory.

The former Grand Slam Champion spoke about her latest triumph during a recent interview on WWE’s The Bump. She admits that the victory was not only a very emotional moment for her, but further cements the legacy of Damage CTRL, adding that the win is just as important for the group as it is for her.

It was emotional. I had to kind of make my way through all the girls in the back, crying about losing the match, so I kind of had you swim through all those losers to make my way to the back, where IYO was waiting and Dakota, it’s just very special, seeing where we came from and just seeing their genuine happiness and them being proud. This is as much their moment as it was mine. I am Damage CTRL, Bayley is Damage CTRL, and this just means the next step to our grander picture.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bayley spoke about her path toward WrestleMania 40 and who she may potentially choose as her opponent after winning the Rumble matchup. You can read about that here.

