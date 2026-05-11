Bayley may already have her eyes on a potential future showdown tied to John Cena’s newly announced WWE concept.

At WWE Backlash, Cena revealed plans for “The John Cena Classic,” a new WWE event and championship concept designed to help launch the next breakout star in the company through fan voting.

Following the announcement, one fan on X expressed interest in seeing Bayley face Tatum Paxley as part of the concept. Bayley quickly took notice of the suggestion and decided to directly challenge the rising NXT talent.

“Think you’re ready,” Bayley asked.

Paxley didn’t hesitate with her response, making it clear she would welcome the opportunity.

She simply replied that she was.

Bayley’s willingness to help elevate younger talent has become increasingly noticeable both inside and outside WWE. In recent years, the former WWE Women’s Champion has openly embraced a mentorship role, frequently working with developing performers behind the scenes while also using her platform to help spotlight emerging names.

That commitment extended beyond WWE as well, as Bayley previously hosted multiple Lodestone Wrestling Seminars aimed at giving back to the business and helping the next generation sharpen their skills.