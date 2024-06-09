Tonight is a historic night for WWE NXT.

With that in mind, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley wanted to be there when WWE NXT Battleground 2024 goes down this evening at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unfortunately, she will not be there.

The women’s wrestling legend surfaced on social media and noted that she caught a cold, which forced her to cancel her planned trip to “Sin City,” to ensure she will be healthy for her title defense against Piper Niven at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland show next weekend at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

“I had planned to fly to Vegas and be there live for tonight’s show, but unfortunately I caught a cold and I need to be 100% for Clash,” she wrote. “So I’m resting at home but I’m gonna do some live tweeting and maybe IG live for this historic show tonight. I’m so proud of WWE NXT!”

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Battleground 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.