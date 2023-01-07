Bayley has reached a milestone.

The Damage CTRL leader took to Twitter to reveal that she has now been signed with WWE for 10 years, a landmark that she is proud of, but assures the WWE Universe that she’s not even close to being done.

Today marks 10 years that I’ve officially been a part of @WWE. A DECADE. Grateful. Proud. Not Done. Thank you.

Bayley has achieved quite a lot in her time with the company. She is a one-time NXT women’s champion, one-time Raw women’s champion, two-time SmackDown women’s champion, two-time WWE women’s tag champion (inaugural), a Money In The Bank winner, and is WWE’s first official Grand Slam champion.

Check out her tweet below.