Bayley has come a long way in her pro wrestling career as she’s held every current women’s titles that WWE has to offer.

The SHIMMER Wrestling Twitter account posted a photo of Bayley and her resume in 2011.

She wrote in her resume, “I wanted to be a professional wrestler since I was 12 years old and once I turned 18, I bought a car and started with [Big Time Wrestling]. Since then, I have been the only girl for nearly three years, which is a little tough with the pressure of having to keep up with the guy, but most of the time I like comparing myself to the men’s level. Unfortunately, I have only had the opportunity of being baby face in all my matches.”

She took to Twitter to react to it by writing the following:

“30 matches in 3 years???! I had about 30 matches in just one week of tapings during the #WWEPC era last year!!!!!!!!!! Love you @SHIMMERwomen.”