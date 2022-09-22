Bayley has commented on Sasha Banks’ recent car break-in incident which happened last month in Oakland, California.

Banks, who is on hiatus from WWE after walking out with Naomi earlier this year and is expected to return to the company, noted in a video on social media that she had only been in Oakland for ‘five minutes’ before the break-in.

While peaking on In The Kliq, Bayley said the following about the incident:

“She was here for some work stuff… She was warned that something could happen. was optimistic about it. I was like, ‘You’ll be fine.’ Luckily, it wasn’t anything important, but it still sucks, ya know? Just to have to deal with a rental car freaking having a cracked window and insurance and all that stuff.”

Transcription via Wrestling Inc.