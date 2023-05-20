WWE announced yesterday that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan would be relinquishing the women’s tag team championship due to an injury suffered by Morgan that would keep her out of action for some time.

Bayley took to Twitter to comment on the titles being vacated and looked back at the history of the belts since they were created back in 2019. She says that the lineage of the championship has “been through a lot,” but that women in the locker room will continue fighting for its legacy. Her full tweet reads:

“These titles have been through A LOT. The ones who’ve held them know the pride and sometimes the extreme struggle that comes with them. But we keep fighting for them, we take a stand for them. Through injuries, break ups and hopeful opportunities…..there’s magic in there waiting.”

Bayley and Sasha Banks were the first WWE women’s tag team champions, but lost the belts at WrestleMania 35 to the IIconics. Banks would capture the gold again with Naomi, but the duo famously walked out of WWE after disagreements with Vince McMahon and the titles were vacated. At that time, WWE had no immediate plan and the titles sat on the shelf until a tournament was held to crown new champions.

WWE will be crowning new women’s tag team champions on the May 29th episode of Monday Night Raw. Check out Bayley’s tweet below.