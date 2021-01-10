WWE has released a short clip of superstar Bayley’s upcoming appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions with host Stone Cold Steve Austin, where Bayley discusses becoming a grand-slam champion and reflects on her 2019 SummerSlam showdown against Ember Moon. Highlights are below.

On becoming the first women’s grand-slam champion:

“I didn’t realize it until I got back to the hotel, and I was getting all these tweets. Fans know more than I do, you know? And they keep up with everything. They were like, ‘First-ever women’s grand slam blah blah blah blah,’ and I was like, ‘Whoa! That’s crazy!’ This night was freaking huge for me. This was one of those nights with a huge reaction, and I was in the crowd, and I felt like invincible and I couldn’t believe it. Plus, Sash wasn’t there, and it felt like I finally spread my wings, you know, because I didn’t have her for a couple months. And then I did this, and then I felt like I could breathe again, and I’m doing okay with that. I’m doing okay.”

Feels frustrated that her SummerSlam match with Ember Moon didn’t play out how she wanted:

“Yeah, this is a time where I was frustrated so much. At SummerSlam, I wrestled Ember Moon, I think the way it was presented to me wasn’t the way that it played out. And then our match, didn’t even match what it could’ve been, so I felt like I was not feeling good. I felt like I wasn’t bringing anything to the table, and I wasn’t doing anything for the division or the company. And it was, I don’t know, it was really, really bothering me.”

