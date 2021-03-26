During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast WWE superstar Bayley discussed her new “Ding Dong Hello” talk show on SmackDown, and how she’s pushing WWE to let the show stand out from previous talk incarnations of the past. Highlights are below.

On finding out she was going to get a talk show:

They just text me, a couple days before TV, ‘Hey, we’re going to start this talk show for you.’ It was not my idea at all, I just had no idea why they wanted to do that. They must think I’m kinda entertaining and they like how I talk now. I was really nervous, but excited. The way they had it mapped out was a typical talk show. I was like, ‘No, no, no. If you’re giving me a talk show, I’m setting it up how I want. We need a door, we need a big chair. I don’t want my guests to have a chair.’ [The door] is just ‘ding dong,’ it’s ringing a doorbell. I thought it would be funny to have a random door in the middle of the ring. While we were setting up the first one, some of the girls were around the ring like, ‘Get a welcome mat, get a plant,’ I’m writing it dow for them to go get it. It takes like ten people to carry the door to the ring.

How she changed up her wardrobe to look like a different character:

I didn’t want to be my in-ring character who has a talk show. It felt weird to me. I’m trying to grow my character a little different. I wanted to be a different character. I couldn’t tell if I was trying to be a talk show host who was trying too hard to look the part or just look ridiculous. Either way, I wanted to look stupid and funny and poke fun at the idea.

