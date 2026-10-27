Bayley’s win over Lyra Valkyria on the October 26 episode of WWE Raw ended a lengthy wait for a televised singles victory. According to Fightful, it was her first since April.

Bayley secured the win in a No Disqualification match, making Valkyria submit to a crossface assisted by a kendo stick. The finish followed a powerbomb through a trash can at ringside and an elbow drop that sent Valkyria through a table.

The result also gave Bayley a win in a rivalry that had gone Valkyria’s way in their previous meetings. Fightful noted that Bayley had lost to her in July and September before getting the submission victory on Monday.