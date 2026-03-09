Bayley has done it all in pro wrestling.

As a locker room leader in WWE, the women’s wrestling legend has a lot of veteran knowledge to share, and during an appearance on Busted Open, she apoke about that, her interest in having a run in TNA Wrestling, and her thoughts on the women’s tag-team titles.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On a potential run in TNA Wrestling: “You don’t want to just be one thing. Like, there are so many [promotions]. When you have guys like AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, or Finn Balor, they’ve all been to these places. So I feel like it’s important to mention the past and mention these things. I would love to dip my toes in TNA and AAA. If we have the doors to do that, I would love to go. TNA was one of my dreams as a kid, you know? I love the Knockouts division. They were like the hottest division for so long. Gail Kim’s one of my favorites. I did a tryout for TNA years ago, like 2010 or something. The knockouts division has always been a dream.”

On being a locker room leader in WWE: “I don’t take it lightly. It’s hard to feel like that. I feel like it’s come not naturally, obviously. I just started realizing it more within the last few years, where people are coming to me asking for feedback or advice or their opinion on something, and I’m like, ‘Okay, do they actually value what I have to say?’ It’s made me realize when I watch matches now, or if I’m watching my friends have a match, I need to pay attention, not just watch as a fan now. I don’t know everything, and I see things very different than a lot of people. Lyra and I don’t really see eye to eye on some wrestling stuff. It’s just I feel differently about things. I love being able to share what I’ve learned from Naomi about perseverance and about pushing through. I love what I’ve learned from Nattie about the same thing and how to treat people. I love passing on what I’ve learned from Cena with just storytelling, keeping it simple, how we overcomplicate things, and listening. I love being able to share that. It’s not all coming from me. I don’t know. I’ve just gathered all this information. The more that we could share that, and then they could pass that along. It just keeps going and going. I love this position.”

On the women’s tag-team titles: “I’m a little biased, because the Women’s Tag Titles mean a lot to me. But I also just love that it brings so many women into the picture. You mention Charlotte, when have we ever seen this version of Charlotte Flair? The same that Lyra does for me, Alexa brings out, although Alexa’s been around with us this whole time, she brings out a different, softer, more relatable side of Charlotte Flair, which she wouldn’t have had that without the tag team titles. I love seeing the spotlight on the tag titles. It gives the opportunity for the other women, Jade, Stephanie, Jordynne, Chelsea and Giulia to work on those singles championships while the top names are still getting that time.”