Bayley was honored to perform at the recent AAA Rey de Reyes special event.

At the AAA show on March 14, the WWE Superstar answered an open challenge issued by Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer.

When all was said-and-done, Flammer managed to secure the victory and retain her championship, but that didn’t stop Bayley from enjoying and appreciating every moment of her AAA debut.

“I feel so honored to be in AAA,” Bayley said. “As soon as I found out about the partnership, I was texting people, ‘How can I get there? How can I be a part of this?’ So, it took a while but I am so grateful to finally be here. I’m so grateful to be introduced in the way that I was, being a surprise opponent. I think that just made it so special for me and for the fans to get excited.”

She continued, “I am overwhelmed with the love. I’m emotional thinking about it. To me, that’s what I’m gonna think about tonight. That’s what I’m gonna take home with me. I didn’t walk away with the championship but you know what? I got another title shot on Monday against A.J. Lee so maybe I can walk away with that one but for right now, I’m just so honored to be here at AAA and in Mexico in front of these fans.”