IYO SKY’s six-month singles winning streak came to an end on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, as she fell to Roxanne Perez. The match was made after SKY’s scheduled bout with Naomi was canceled when Naomi was deemed not medically cleared to compete.

SKY controlled most of the contest until Asuka and Kairi Sane attempted to restrain Perez. Perez broke free, sent SKY crashing into her Damage CTRL allies, and rolled her up for the upset victory.

This marked SKY’s first one-on-one loss since February 3rd, 2025. While she has been defeated in singles competition at Evolution and SummerSlam against Rhea Ripley and Naomi, both of those matches were triple threat bouts.

Bayley delivered an emotional promo in a vignette on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Appearing on Monday’s show, the former champion reflected on feeling more lost than ever before in her career. She admitted to feeling nothing — wanting more, yet feeling less — and said she’s tried to live up to her “Role Model” nickname for the locker room and the fans. But now, standing without a title and alone, she placed the blame entirely on herself.

Mark Henry later reacted to the segment on Twitter, writing,

“Every wrestler that ever got over at one point in their career, feels this way or felt this way. You are entitled to your feelings. But everybody that reads this needs to tell you, Mark Henry said he looks up to you! @BustedOpenRadio”

Every wrestler that ever got over at one point in their career, feels this way or felt this way. You are entitled to your feelings. But everybody that reads this needs to tell you, Mark Henry said he looks up to you! @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/4ty7yZZqk1 — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) August 12, 2025

Becky Lynch successfully retained her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship with a win over Maxxine Dupri on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Dupri managed to put the champion on the defensive a few times, but Lynch ultimately sealed the victory by forcing her to tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her.

