Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions program.

The episode will premiere on Sunday, January 10th.

The description of the video reads like, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin asks Bayley to choose four women for her Mount Rushmore of female Superstars throughout sports-entertainment history in this bonus scene from The Broken Skull Sessions, premiering this Sunday only on WWE Network.”