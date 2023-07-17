Bayley says she will be “alright” after the injury scare at Sunday’s WWE live event in Salisbury, Maryland.

As noted, Bayley suffered some sort of knee injury while working a match with WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. Bayley went down on her knee at one point and the match ended early with Asuka pinning Flair. Doctors checked Bayley out at ringside, and she was helped to the back. It was later reported that this was a legitimate injury situation.

In an update, Bayley was seen leaving the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center on her own and while she was not using a boot or crutches, she was walking with a limp.

As seen in the video below, the injury occurred when Asuka and Bayley collided in what looks like an incident of miscommunication. Bayley took to Twitter after the show and posted a photo of her knee being iced up. She commented on the injury and thanked fans.

“I’ll be alright, thanks everyone,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on if Bayley will miss any ring time, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related tweets below:

Video of where Bayley got injured. Looks like it was a total accident but still hope it wasn’t too serious! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MQj2gswC6n — Kaylee♡ (@kotaXdeville) July 17, 2023

UPDATE from my friend who is at the event: Bayley is able to walk on her own and is leaving the arena but is limping, no crutches or anything are with her pic.twitter.com/1fmISLgDh8 — abby (@blisstatements) July 17, 2023

