Bayley came away from WWE’s recent tour of South America with some memorable experiences.

WWE wrapped up its four-show South American live event tour this weekend after making stops in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina and Chile. One of the biggest developments from the tour came in Santiago, where Stephanie Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Bayley was also featured throughout the tour, stepping into the ring with the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, IYO SKY and Sol Ruca.

Following the conclusion of the tour, Bayley took to social media to reflect on the experience and described the four events as a “pro wrestlers dream.”

“These past 4 shows were a pro wrestlers dream. I had some of my favorite moments of my career this week, and that’s not an exaggeration. Thank you South America.”

The tour came shortly after Bayley made her return to WWE television on the September 7 episode of Raw. During the show, Bayley targeted Lyra Valkyria and ultimately cost her a spot in the Women’s Money in the Bank match.