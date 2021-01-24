As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field on FOX, an obstacle course competition between Bayley and Bianca Belair took place.

During the latest Talking Smack episode, Kayla Braxton, who is a co-host of the show, described Bayley as an “incredible competitor” but questioned whether she cheated in the challenge. This led to the former SmackDown Women’s Champion jokingly telling WWE to put Braxton in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

“Kayla, do you wanna be in the Royal Rumble match? Because we’ve got that coming up in a week from tomorrow, so do you want to be in the match? Because I’ll gladly welcome you into the match. As the Role Model of SmackDown, as the Captain of SmackDown, I welcome you into the Royal Rumble match. “And I will grab that stupid microphone by your ear that’s connected to you and I will toss you over the top rope, just like I will Bianca Belair and just like I will every single woman that steps into that ring.”

