Bayley just narrowly avoided disaster over the weekend.

The women’s wrestling legend was in one of only four matches on the historic WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on December 13, which notably featured the WWE retirement match of “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena.

In the only other shocking outcome on the show, Bayley would go on to lose to former NXT double champion and rising WWE women’s superstar Sol Ruca.

Heading into the show at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC., however, Bayley was met with a major issue just moments before getting ready for the high-profile showdown.

Bayley surfaced via social media on Sunday to reveal that she didn’t have her designated ring gear for the Ruca match due to issues, resulting in her scrambling to find replacement gear in under 24 hours.

“My original gear got stuck in some bad weather, so I text our seamstress team Friday morning asking for a miracle,” she wrote via her official X account. “Lori here MADE THIS GEAR FOR ME IN 24 HOURS.”

She continued, “I gave her the colors and she got to work ❤️ That is a TRUE superstar. Thank you No Gimmick Gear!!! #NeverGiveUp.”