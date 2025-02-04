Bayley is going to show her hoops skills off later this month.

On Tuesday, the NBA released the coaches and players for the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Among those included on the two teams filled with celebrities that will play on February 14 in Oakland, CA. on the game that will stream via ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ are Bayley, as well as recent invited Royal Rumble guest and popular streaming personality Kai Cenat.

NBA.com released the following announcement with all of the details on this year’s celebrity game: