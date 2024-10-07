The WWE women’s division wants the purveyor of female pipe bombs to find her way back home.

AJ Mendez, formerly known as AJ Lee during her run in WWE, was bombarded with a bunch of messages on social media from multiple WWE and NXT Superstars trying to talk her into a return to the company.

The wife of CM Punk and the former WWE Divas Champion eventually acknowledged the remarks, which came from the likes of Bayley, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

Things got started with a comment from a fan, who noted that AJ Lee looks the same now as she did during her active WWE career, which ended nearly 10 years ago.

“Thank you,” AJ responded to the fan. “I’m definitely embracing my well earned wrinkles and gray hair because aging is a privilege, but therapy, self-love, avoiding toxic energy, and sunscreen will make that skin glow too, boo.”

Bayley got the “peer-pressure” ball rolling at that point, responding by saying, “I heard wrestling rings are really good for wrinkles,” and Cora Jade quickly piled on and wrote, “Yeah, same,” before Liv Morgan added, “Me too.” Roxanne Perez then wrote, “Mother in a ring again.”

AJ first responded and wrote, “My bebes I’m howling,” before adding, “I adore you goddesses and your peer-pressure.”

