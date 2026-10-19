WWE Superstar Bayley made a surprise appearance at Big Time Wrestling’s 30th Anniversary event on Sunday, October 18, returning to the promotion where her professional wrestling career began.

Bayley received a warm reception from fans, who greeted her with chants of “Welcome back!” During her appearance, she acknowledged her mother, who was seated in the front row, and thanked those in attendance for supporting the anniversary celebration.

Before becoming a household name in WWE, Bayley competed under the ring name Davina Rose and began her wrestling career with Big Time Wrestling in 2008.

Her final independent wrestling match took place for the promotion in 2013, the same year she signed with WWE and began competing in NXT.

Bayley remains an active member of WWE’s Monday Night Raw roster, where she is currently involved in a rivalry with Lyra Valkyria.

Big Time Wrestling’s 30th Anniversary event featured several other notable names, including Rob Van Dam, Mustafa Ali, Andrade El Idolo, Bandido, Mike Bailey, Joey Janela and Jeff Cobb.