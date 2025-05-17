After getting attacked by a mystery person, who ended up being revealed as Becky Lynch, women’s wrestling veteran Bayley has been on the sidelines from WWE.

But not for long.

The former women’s champion has begun the promotional push for her return to WWE, with a post on Instagram that has caught the attention of the internet wrestling community.

Bayley shared a photo of herself looking in shape, with a caption reading “Comeback Season, baby.”

Additionally, the post, shared via her Instagram Story, featured Becky Lynch’s theme song playing in the background, making it clear who she has her sights set on ahead of her WWE comeback.