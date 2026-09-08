Bayley made her surprise return to WWE television during the September 7 episode of WWE Raw from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The former WWE Women’s Champion resurfaced during the Money in the Bank qualifying match featuring Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri.

Valkyria appeared to have the match won after hitting Dupri with Nightwing, but Bayley suddenly emerged and pulled the referee out of the ring before the three-count. A stunned Valkyria turned her attention toward Bayley, allowing Ruca to connect with the Soul Snatcher and qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Bayley continued the attack afterward, unloading on Valkyria with several stiff forearms and a knee strike. She then delivered Nightwing to Valkyria on the floor before clearing the announce table and attempting a powerbomb. Valkyria managed to escape before Bayley could inflict any further damage.

The appearance marked Bayley’s first time on WWE programming since losing to Valkyria at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18. She had competed at a pair of non-televised events shortly afterward but had remained absent from Raw.

Bayley’s return comes amid considerable speculation surrounding her future. Her WWE contract has been expected to expire during the fourth quarter of 2026, leading to persistent rumors that she could leave the company and potentially reunite with Mercedes Moné in AEW.

Moné has added fuel to that speculation with several cryptic teases. She previously shared a mock AEW WrestleDream poster advertising Mercedes Moné vs. Davina Rose, the name Bayley used before joining WWE.

The AEW Women’s World Champion also acknowledged her longtime friend during the All In: London afterparty, playing Bayley’s WWE entrance theme and displaying her TitanTron video while bringing her on stage. Bayley later reacted to the moment with a laughing emoji.

While Bayley’s appearance on Raw confirms her immediate return to WWE storylines, it does not necessarily provide an answer regarding her long-term contract status. Her attack on Valkyria appears to resume the rivalry that began before Bayley’s television absence.