Bayley has returned to the ring after being written off WWE television.

The former WWE Women’s Champion competed at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Stockton, California, taking part in a Triple Threat Match against Lyra Valkyria and Sol Ruca.

The match marked Bayley’s first bout since WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where she was defeated by Valkyria. Following that loss, Valkyria attacked Bayley after the match, driving her into the steel ring steps. On the following episode of Raw, Valkyria claimed she had run the former champion out of WWE.

The television angle fueled speculation that Bayley had been written off programming amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding her future with the company. Reports have indicated that her current WWE contract is expected to expire before the end of the year, leading to increased discussion about what comes next.

Despite her in-ring return at the non-televised live event, there is still no word on when—or if—Bayley will be back on WWE television.