She’s back!

In her first appearance since being bumped from WrestleMania 41 back in April, former women’s champion Bayley made her long-awaited return on Monday night.

During the post-Money In The Bank episode of WWE Raw on June 9 at PHX Arena in Phoeniz, Arizona, as new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch was discussing her victory at WWE Money In The Bank 2025, she called out former champion Lyra Valkyria.

Valkyria was making her way down the aisle with an angry look in her eyes, and no doubt evil intentions in her mind, but it was someone else who got their hands on “The Man” first.

Bayley!

As the crowd roared, Bayley appeared out of nowhere, sliding in the ring behind “Big Time Becks” and attacking her, gaining a measure of revenge on the woman responsible for her absence from WWE.

Lynch tried to break free and flee the scene, however Valkyria, who was still standing in the aisle in disbelief watching this unfold, stopped her and forced her back in the ring, where Bayley finished her attack and stood tall as Lynch fled through the crowd.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Raw Results 6/9/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.